UAE scoops nine medals on opening day of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, made a strong start to the 10th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship by winning nine medals in the men’s competition, including three gold, five silver and one bronze, on the opening day at Almaty Arena, where the championship continues until 19th July.

The adults' competition is the highest level of jiu-jitsu in Asia and provides an important test for the UAE against the continent’s strongest athletes. The UAE entered the championship as defending champions after topping the standings at the ninth edition in Amman, Jordan, with a squad featuring some of the country’s most experienced international athletes.

Gold medals were won by Omar Al-Suwaidi (Under 56kg), Khaled Al-Shehhi (Under 62kg) and Rashid Al-Himany (+94kg). Silver medals went to Rashed Al-Shehhi (Under 56kg), Omar Al-Fadhli (Under 69kg), Mahdi Al-Awlaqi (Under 77kg), Amaar Al-Hosani (Under 94kg) and Hazza Farhan (+94kg), while Saeed Al-Kubaisi claimed bronze in the Under 85kg division.

The UAE athletes delivered strong performances across the weight divisions, reaching the decisive rounds against some of Asia’s leading competitors and putting the UAE in a strong position in the overall standings after the opening day.

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, said, “The support jiu-jitsu receives from the UAE's wise leadership has helped create a clear pathway for athlete development, starting from the youth categories and preparing athletes to compete at the highest level.

“The adults' team represents the final stage of that pathway. This championship brings together Asia's best athletes and tests their experience, preparation and ability to perform under pressure. We entered the competition as defending champions, which brings greater expectations and makes every contest important in the race for the overall title.

"Today's results have given us a positive start, but our focus is on maintaining this momentum throughout the rest of the championship. We want consistent performances across all weight divisions and the ability to turn opportunities into victories as we aim to retain our continental title.”

Yasser Mohammed Al-Qubaisi, Head of National Teams at the Federation, said, “The coaching staff prepared for the championship based on each athlete's readiness and the demands of every weight division while developing different tactical plans for different opponents.

"In adults competitions, the margins are very small, and making the right decision at the right moment can make all the difference. Our preparation focused on controlling the pace of each contest, moving smoothly between positions, managing the score and the clock, and adapting the game plan when needed. The athletes performed well in all these areas, especially in contests that required patience and precise execution until the final moments.

"Today's results confirmed the athletes' readiness and their ability to execute the game plan effectively. We will build on this strong start and continue competing for the top of the standings."

Omar Ali Al-Suwaidi, who won the gold medal in the under-56 kg division, said, "I entered the championship with confidence built through good preparation and focused on making the right decisions on the mat. I stayed calm under pressure and didn't rush to force the result. This gold medal is for my country, and it motivates me to keep improving ahead of future competitions.”

The opening day's schedule featured only the men's competition across all weight divisions. The 10th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship continues on Saturday with the women's competitions.