UAE strongly condemns Iranian hostile attack on Kurdistan Region of Iraq

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile Iranian attack targeting the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a threat to security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding security and stability.