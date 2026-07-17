Dubai Municipality recognised with series of global, local awards in Q2 2026

DUBAI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality received a series of prestigious local, regional and international awards during the second quarter of 2026, further strengthening its position as a leading government entity.

The recognition reflects the Municipality’s institutional excellence, adoption of global best practices and commitment to improving operational efficiency and quality of life through innovation, sustainability and advanced technologies.

In the fields of innovation and public health, Dubai Municipality received the Global Distinguished Innovator Award in the Outstanding Public Sector Innovation category for “Ghalia”, an AI-powered chatbot that provides students in educational institutions with instant nutritional information.

The Municipality also secured first place in the Global Distinguished Innovator category for several innovative solutions, including the Smart Risk Engine within the Montaji+ platform and the Labour Accommodation Health and Safety Officers Accreditation Programme.

Dubai Municipality achieved a double win at The Noble Awards 2026, receiving the Platinum Award for Best Government Entity and the Gold Award for Best Investment Entity for its Dubai Municipality Investment Strategy. It also received the Silver Globee® Award in the Institutional Excellence category for two initiatives, Streamlining Procurement with Robotic Process Automation and Strategic Procurement Planning as a Driver of Automated Government Excellence. The Municipality further secured first place at the Continuous Improvement Global Award for its Digital Transformation in Procurement Processes initiative.

In asset management, Dubai Municipality received Silver Globee Awards in the Operational Excellence and Organisation of the Year categories for its Transforming Public Services through Strategic Asset Management Excellence initiative. It also secured first place at the IAM UAE Chapter Awards in the Organisational Transformation category for its Transformation Programme, recognising the successful integration of organisational transformation and smart asset management.

The Municipality’s sustainability and social responsibility initiatives also received international recognition. Dubai Municipality secured first place at the International CSR Excellence Awards 2026 and at the GovMedia Conference & Awards 2026 in the Public-Private Partnership category for its community initiative, “An Hour with a Sanitation Engineer”.

The Municipality also secured first place at the Future Pioneers Award 2026 in the Sustainable Model category for its smart “Ihsan” initiative, which provides food for stray cats. It received first place at the Green World Awards in the Energy Management category for its Sustainable Energy Transition initiative, in addition to receiving the RoSPA Silver Award for excellence in health and safety.

In recognition of its contribution to knowledge development and technological advancement, Dubai Municipality’s Geographic Information Systems Centre received the SwaRaksha Awards 2026 in the Best Start-up Support category for its GeoHub Business Incubator project. Eng. Maitha Al Nuaimi, Director of the Geographic Information Systems Centre, also secured first place at the Visionbaum Excellence in Leadership Awards in the Women Leaders category.

At the regional level, Dubai Municipality secured first place at the Arab Ideas International Award in the Customer Happiness category for its Virtual Services Advisor initiative. Dubai Central Laboratory received first place in the Health and Safety category for its Baby Diaper Study and in the Added Value category for its Quality Conformity Mark initiative. The Municipality also secured first place in the Technical category for its Investment Opportunities Platform.

Dubai Municipality also secured first place at the Emirates Ideas Award 2025 for its Dolphinarium Project. Its female employees received further recognition at the Emirates Women Award 2025, winning the Innovation category for the Transforming Data into Regulatory Decisions project, as well as the Young Employee Award.

Rabab Al Taheri received the Culture and Arts Award and secured first place at the Social Excellence Award in the Creative Works category for her UAE National Identity Ambassador initiative. These achievements reflect Dubai Municipality’s supportive work environment and its continued commitment to developing young talent and empowering future leaders.