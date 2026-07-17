Dubai Health launches youth programmes to develop future healthcare innovators, leaders

DUBAI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has launched its youth programmes to inspire the next generation of healthcare changemakers. Engaging students from school age to university level, the ‘Dream-It, Dubai-It’ and Summer Training programme reflect Dubai Health’s commitment to youth development, aligning with the National Youth Agenda 2031 and the UAE’s wider commitment to youth empowerment.

The programmes were launched at Emirates Towers, in the presence of Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, and Director General of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saeed Al Nazari, CEO of The Development Office; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), alongside a number of Dubai Health officials.

Inspired by the Dubai-It initiative, Dubai Health’s ‘Dream-It, Dubai-It’ programme welcomes children aged 10 to 13 into a two-week summer experience of medical robotics, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, virtual reality, creative workshops, and site visits that inspire them to create solutions that can shape the future of health. This summer, 50 children representing 10 nationalities will take part.

Dr. Amer Sharif said, “Guided by our leadership’s vision to empower youth to become changemakers, Dubai Health is committed to providing impactful initiatives that open new avenues for learning and hands-on experience, enabling young people to develop their skills and gain first-hand insight into our integrated academic health system”.

He added, “By providing them with opportunities to explore various disciplines and emerging technologies, we continue to contribute to developing a new generation of talent capable of driving innovation and advancing health for humanity”.

The Summer Training programme is a four-week immersive experience designed for students from Grade 11 and above, including those enrolled at university. It provides participants with hands-on exposure across Dubai Health's facilities and departments, fostering professional, interpersonal, and communication skills through supervised projects and direct engagement with healthcare operations.