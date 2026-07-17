Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre records AED117 billion in real estate transactions during H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The latest market data issued by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the entity responsible for regulating the real estate sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, revealed that real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi reached a total value of AED117 billion during the first half of 2026.

This growth amounted to 112 percent compared with the same period in 2025, while the number of transactions increased by 61.7 percent, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for real estate investment.

Sales transactions led real estate activity during the first half of the year, with their value rising by 163.7 percent to AED86.1 billion across 16,838 transactions compared with the same period last year, reflecting continued strength in actual demand and the expansion of the investor base. Mortgage transactions recorded notable growth of 33.5 percent to reach AED26.7 billion through 8,876 transactions. Musataha and long-term lease transactions amounted to around AED4 billion, while gift transactions reached AED311.5 million.

The Centre’s data also revealed the performance of foreign direct investment, which reached AED13.8 billion during the first half of 2026, an increase of 309 percent compared with the same period last year. The value of foreign direct investment recorded during the first six months of the year exceeded the total achieved throughout 2025, marking the highest level of foreign direct investment ever recorded during the first half of a year and reflecting growing confidence among international investors and the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market.

The number of nationalities represented by non-resident foreign investors in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market rose to 116 during the first half of the year, compared with 82 nationalities during the same period last year. The United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, Germany and France ranked among the leading sources of foreign direct investment. Abu Dhabi’s investment zones, which are open to ownership by investors of all nationalities, attracted total investment of AED75 billion during the first half of 2026, an increase of 181 percent compared with AED26.7 billion during the same period last year.

Rashed Al Omaira, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, said, “Investment decisions begin long before any transaction is completed. They start with a clear understanding of the market, its trends and the regulatory frameworks governing it. From this standpoint, our focus at the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre is on providing investors with the highest level of clarity and credibility from the outset through a transparent regulatory framework and reliable, continuously updated market data, giving them a strong basis to assess investment opportunities and make long-term decisions. As Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continues to evolve, the true measure of success lies not only in the scale of growth, but also in how that growth is achieved, ensuring that the regulatory environment remains aligned with the emirate’s long-term strategic direction.”

As part of efforts to support the sustainable growth of the real estate market, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre approved eight new investment zones, bringing the total number of investment zones in the emirate to 50. The Centre also registered 28 new real estate projects during the first half of the year, an increase of 16 percent compared with the same period last year, reflecting continued activity in real estate development and the availability of new investment opportunities for local and international investors across the emirate.

Real estate professions also continued to grow, with the Centre issuing 2,040 licences for real estate professions during the first half of the year, representing annual growth of 34 percent. The number of licensed real estate brokers in the emirate reached 3,302.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre continues to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and the use of data in the real estate market through the development of its digital services ecosystem. Since its launch, the Madhmoun platform has contributed to the issuance of more than 41,200 permits for real estate advertisements, enhancing the quality and credibility of real estate information available in the market and reinforcing the confidence of investors and stakeholders in real estate advertisements through continued transparency and trust in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector.