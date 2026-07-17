National Space Science and Technology Center announces development of 'SEO' satellite mission

AL AIN, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) at the United Arab Emirates University has announced the development of the SEO satellite mission, which has reached an advanced stage, as part of its efforts to strengthen national space capabilities in collaboration with the UAE Space Agency.

Developed in cooperation with international partners from the People's Republic of China, the mission aims to enhance national expertise in space science and engineering while supporting sustainable development through the application of advanced space technologies.

The project forms part of NSSTC's efforts to build national capabilities by involving Emirati engineers, researchers and students in all stages of satellite development and operations. The centre said the mission provides practical experience through its integrated facilities, including ground stations and satellite assembly, integration and testing (AIT), helping prepare a new generation of specialists to support the growth of the UAE's space sector.

The SEO mission also seeks to develop advanced space technologies that support sustainability by providing data to enhance environmental protection, natural resource management and planning. It is expected to contribute to climate action, ecosystem protection, innovation and education.

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said the mission aligns with the UAE's strategy to expand national space projects, develop advanced space infrastructure and strengthen international partnerships.

He added that the project reflects the UAE's commitment to advancing space technologies while preparing a new generation of Emirati researchers and engineers capable of supporting innovation and sustainable development.

Dr Nabil Mohammed Al Bastaki, Director of the National Space Science and Technology Center at UAEU, said the SEO mission marks another step in developing national space projects that contribute to sustainability and national capacity building.

He said the project demonstrates the centre's confidence in young Emirati talent and their ability to lead the future of the country's space sector.