Austrian inflation confirmed at 3.2%

VIENNA, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria’s consumer price inflation moderated in June to its lowest level in three months, in line with an earlier estimate, according to data released by Statistics Austria on Friday. The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in June, slowing from 3.7 percent in May, which was the highest rate in five months. The figure was unchanged from the flash estimate published on 1st July. Statistics Austria said the main factor behind the easing in price pressures was the significantly slower increase in fuel and heating oil prices. However, overall inflation was largely driven by a 6.5 percent rise in transport costs. Housing and utility costs increased by 3 percent, while prices at restaurants and accommodation services rose by 4.5 percent. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased at a slower rate of 1.3 percent. On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged, as estimated. The EU-harmonised index of consumer prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in June, compared with 3.7 percent in May.