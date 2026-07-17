NBQ reports AED271 million profit in first half of 2026

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) reported a profit after tax of AED271 million for the six-month period ended 30th June, 2026, reflecting resilient performance supported by strong fundamentals, disciplined risk management and a balanced long-term growth strategy.

The bank said its first-half performance was driven by continued diversification of its balance sheet and income streams, alongside disciplined cost optimisation.

Total interest income reached AED503 million, while net interest income stood at AED310 million, compared with AED309 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Total assets increased to AED24.1 billion as of 30th June, 2026, up 5 percent from December 2025 and 20 percent from June 2025.

Net loans and advances rose 4 percent year-on-year to AED8.7 billion, while customer deposits increased 29 percent to AED17.1 billion. Shareholders' equity reached AED6.4 billion, up 3 percent from June 2025.

NBQ's capital adequacy ratio stood at 31 percent, well above the minimum requirement set by the Central Bank of the UAE under Basel III guidelines. The non-performing loans ratio was 0.4 percent, compared with 0.3 percent at the end of 2025 and 2.2 percent a year earlier.

Adnan Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of NBQ, said the bank delivered solid results despite geopolitical uncertainty and a lower interest rate environment, supported by its diversified business model, disciplined balance sheet management and focus on sustainable growth.

He said the bank maintained strong capital and liquidity positions while continuing to support customers and the wider economy through prudent risk management, cost discipline and improved asset quality.

Al Awadhi added that NBQ continued investing in digital technologies to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency and strengthen the resilience and security of its digital platforms, while expanding its services through strategic partnerships.

He also reaffirmed the bank's commitment to Emiratisation, leadership development, sustainability and community initiatives, alongside its focus on innovation, customer-centricity, operational excellence and prudent risk management to deliver sustainable long-term value.