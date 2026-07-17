UN appeals for USD 98 million to urgently support Venezuela earthquake response

GENEVA, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) launched a USD 98 million appeal to support families and communities affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 24 June, causing widespread loss of life, displacement and destruction across the country.

The IOM Venezuela Earthquake Appeal outlines the Organisation’s response for 12 months and seeks funding to provide safe and dignified shelter, life-saving assistance, support early recovery efforts, and help affected communities rebuild in the months ahead.

“The people of Venezuela have shown remarkable resilience, but recovery will take time and sustained support,” said Lia Poggio, IOM Chief of Mission in Venezuela. “This appeal will help ensure that families receive the assistance they need including a place to stay while enabling communities to move beyond the emergency, rebuild essential services, and lay the foundations for a safe and lasting recovery.”

The earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks caused extensive damage across several states, including La Guaira, Distrito Capital, Miranda, Carabobo, Aragua and Falcón. Thousands of families have been displaced, while damage to homes, health facilities, water systems and other critical infrastructure has severely disrupted access to essential services.

Building on its longstanding presence in Venezuela and operational footprint across affected areas, IOM is scaling up its response through an integrated approach that addresses both immediate humanitarian needs and longer-term recovery priorities.

To date, IOM has assisted nearly 6,000 people in collective sites under its coordination and delivered over 10,000 services, including temporary accommodation, health care, and protection assistance.

The appeal focuses on priority areas including shelter and site coordination, early recovery, and health. Together, these interventions aim to provide immediate relief while helping communities recover safely and with dignity.

Working closely with government authorities, local communities, and humanitarian partners, the Organization will support a coordinated, needs-based response that reaches both heavily affected and underserved areas.