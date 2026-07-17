Hamdan bin Zayed visits 22nd Liwa Dates Festival

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited the 22nd Liwa Dates Festival, underway until 23 July 2026 in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

H.H. reaffirmed that the festival reflects the UAE leadership's vision of transforming heritage into a way of life and a pillar for sustainable development.

H.H. reviewed participation in the festival's competitions, commending its role in celebrating UAE heritage while fostering innovative agricultural solutions that serve future generations and strengthen community cohesion.

He also toured numerous pavilions, traditional date markets and handicrafts sections, and reviewed the latest agricultural technologies that support the growth of the agricultural sector and strengthen food security in the UAE.

H.H. was accompanied by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Abdullah Mubarak Al Mheiri, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, along with several officials and dignitaries from Al Dhafra Region.