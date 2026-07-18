Kuwait air defences currently responding to hostile Iranian missile, drone attacks

KUWAIT, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces announced on Saturday morning that its air defences are actively engaging with missile and drone threats amid the ongoing treacherous Iranian aggression.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency, the General Staff stated that any sounds of explosions that may be heard are the result of ongoing interception operations of hostile missiles and drones.

It urged the public to remain calm and follow safety and security instructions issued by relevant authorities.