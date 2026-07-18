Jordan's Armed Forces intercept 10 missiles over national airspace

AMMAN, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordanian National air defence systems intercepted and downed 10 Iranian missiles that entered the country's airspace early Saturday morning.

According to Jordan News Agency, a military source at the General Command of the Armed Forces stated that the interceptions were carried out in accordance with established defence procedures to secure the country's airspace and ensure public safety.

No casualties or material damage were reported from the operation. Royal Engineering Corps teams have deployed to the debris sites to secure and clear the fragments following standard safety protocols.