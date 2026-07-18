Kuwait Airways reschedules flights amid temporary airport suspension

KUWAIT, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait Airways announced Saturday the rescheduling of the majority of its commercial flights following a temporary suspension of take-off and landing operations at Kuwait International Airport due to the ongoing Iranian aggression on the country.

In a press statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency, the national carrier urged all passengers to closely monitor their flight status.

The airline noted that automated updates and text messages are being sent to the phone numbers registered within booking files to inform travellers of all timely changes.