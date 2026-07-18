Humaid bin Rashid: Union Pledge Day marks historic milestone that laid foundation for UAE's journey

AJMAN, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that Union Pledge Day is a national occasion and a defining milestone in the UAE's history, on which the nation's people recall the historic decision that laid the foundation for the establishment of the UAE and reflected the vision of the Founding Leaders and their steadfast determination to build a nation founded on unity and cohesion.

In a statement marking Union Pledge Day, H.H. Sheikh Humaid said that on 18th July 1971, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the Rulers, signed the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution and announced the name of the United Arab Emirates, heralding the establishment of a nation united by a shared destiny.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid extended his highest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and to the people of the UAE, praying to Almighty Allah to bless the nation with continued security, progress and prosperity.

The Ruler of Ajman said the Founding Fathers, through their wisdom and foresight, realised that nations are not built on aspirations alone, but through unity of purpose, sincere determination and dedicated work.

He noted that the decision was not merely an agreement among emirates, but a lasting covenant between the leadership and the people, and a civilisational project that placed people at the heart of development, upheld human dignity as the foundation of stability, and made knowledge and competence the path to progress.

He added that commemorating Union Pledge Day is a tribute to the men who bore the responsibility of the nation and made a landmark decision that paved the way for the establishment of a strong and stable state, enhancing its distinguished standing among nations, opening new horizons of knowledge, creativity and achievement for its people, and presenting the world with an exemplary model of development, tolerance and humanity.

He noted that the UAE's achievements are the result of a firmly rooted vision, sustained efforts and a genuine approach established by the founding fathers, preserved by the wise leadership and embraced by a people loyal to their nation. This approach, he said, has made unity a source of strength, cohesion a pillar of stability, and diligent work the means to safeguard achievements and continue the nation's development.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid stressed that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is confidently advancing towards broader horizons, remaining faithful to the legacy of the founding fathers, believing in the ability of its citizens to shoulder responsibility, safeguard the nation's achievements and further strengthen the country's standing.

He said that Union Pledge Day is not merely a national anniversary, but a renewed pledge to uphold the values of the founding fathers and remain committed to the principles of unity, solidarity and shared responsibility they established, values that are preserved through sincerity, translated into action and remain a lasting legacy for future generations in building the nation's future.

He concluded by praying to Almighty Allah to grant mercy to the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow founding fathers, protect the UAE's leadership and people, and bless the nation with enduring unity, security, stability and prosperity.