Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: Union Pledge Day enduring commitment, shared resolve to build future with confidence

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, affirmed that Union Pledge Day is a national occasion to reflect on the historic efforts and steadfast determination that paved the way for the establishment of the United Arab Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed underscored that 18th July 1971, the day the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution were signed, marks a defining moment in the nation’s history, laying the foundations for a country united by the shared resolve of its leadership and people to build the Union with a forward-looking vision.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed said, “Union Pledge Day has become an annual occasion that renews the values of unity, loyalty and belonging to our Union. It is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to advancing the nation’s journey of development, safeguarding the achievements of our country, and ensuring that the UAE continues to stand tall with pride under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“On Union Pledge Day, we proudly honour the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Rulers of the Emirates, who laid the foundations of the Union and set in motion the remarkable journey of a nation that has become a global model for development. Today, we renew our commitment to building on their legacy, advancing the nation’s achievements, and continuing to realise the UAE’s aspirations for an even more prosperous future.”