Hazza bin Zayed: Union Pledge Day reinforces values of loyalty, belonging

AL AIN, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has affirmed that Union Pledge Day is a national occasion to reflect on a defining moment in the history of the UAE and recall the pledge upon which the Union was founded. This pledge embodies a national responsibility to safeguard the country’s achievements, uphold its values and instil them in future generations of Emiratis.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed said the occasion reflects the profound vision that united the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Rulers of the Emirates behind a shared determination that paved the way for the establishment of the Union, laid the foundations for its unity and progress, and reinforced the values of solidarity, loyalty, belonging and dedication to the advancement of the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan added that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his fellow Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE continues to follow the path established by the UAE’s Founder, Sheikh Zayed, and his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, drawing on their national legacy to shape its vision for the future and advance a development model that places people at the heart of progress, while strengthening the country’s global standing and leadership.