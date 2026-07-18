Ras Al Khaimah Ruler: Union Pledge Day timeless national occasion commemorating founding fathers' wisdom, determination

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that Union Pledge Day is a timeless national occasion in the history of the United Arab Emirates, on which the nation proudly recalls the wise vision and sincere efforts of the founding fathers, who realised the dream of the Union, laid the foundation for its blessed journey, and established the pillars of a strong and cohesive state built on the values of unity, solidarity, cooperation, security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said that 18th July will remain a defining milestone in the UAE's journey, on which the nation renews its commitment to continuing the path of development established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow founding rulers, drawing inspiration from the values and enduring principles of the Union while moving confidently and resolutely towards a future of greater prosperity and leadership under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Saud stressed that the Union Pledge Day was not merely a historic document, but a strategic vision that looked to the future and established a unique model of unity, development and achievement, enabling the UAE to become a global model for progress, innovation and sustainable development.

He noted that the younger generations represent a true continuation of the Union's journey, and that investing in their capabilities and empowering them to lead emerging sectors are fundamental pillars for sustaining development, consolidating the foundations of the Union and national achievements, and achieving strategic objectives. This, he said, will further enhance the UAE's competitiveness and leadership in innovation, technology, artificial intelligence and sustainability, while reinforcing its position as an active and influential partner in shaping the future globally.

He said, "Our national responsibility requires us to preserve this great historical legacy, build on its achievements, strengthen the values of unity, solidarity and tolerance upon which the Union was founded, and continue working in the spirit of one team to realise the vision of our wise leadership and reinforce the approach of leadership and excellence."

H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah extended his highest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and to the people of the UAE and its residents, praying to Almighty Allah to continue blessing the UAE with security, safety and prosperity.