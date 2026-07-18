Kuwait: Fire breaks out at power generation, water desalination plant following Iranian attack

KUWAIT, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced Iranian attack on power and water distillation station Saturday causing fire but no casualties were reported.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), a power and water distillation station came under hostile attack, which caused fire in one of the station's components, prompting halt in a number of units for the safety of workers and sustainability of electricity network, the ministry said on its X account.

Fire stations of the ministry and the Kuwait Fire Force are dealing with the fire, it said.

The ministry said emergency plans were activated once the attack happened to avoid possible impact on services.

The ministry urged the public to reduce electricity consumption during these exceptional circumstances, especially during peak time between 11:00 a.m. and 17:00 p.m., in order to reduce load on power network.