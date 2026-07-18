Sharjah Charity International gives AED23.5 million medical aid to 799 patients in H1 2026

SHARJAH, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International provided medical assistance worth more than AED23.5 million to 799 patients during the first half of this year under its medical assistance programme, which supports patients unable to afford treatment.

Mohammed Saleem Al-Manei, Director of the Assistance Department at Sharjah Charity International, said healthcare is one of the association's key priorities, reflecting its belief that access to medical treatment is a humanitarian necessity.

He said the philanthropic organisation supported 192 kidney failure patients by covering dialysis sessions at a cost of AED5.7 million. It also allocated AED5.5 million to treat 140 cancer patients, AED3.4 million for the treatment of 51 patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses, and AED2.3 million to cover surgical procedures for 86 patients. In addition, AED1.8 million was spent on treatment for patients requiring organ transplants.

Al-Menai added that the association allocated AED1.1 million to treat 78 patients with chronic illnesses and provided treatment for 57 patients with eye diseases at a cost exceeding AED820,000. It also extended support to patients suffering from heart, brain, neurological and bone disorders, as well as other conditions requiring specialised medical care.

He noted that the association covered maternity and fertility treatment costs for 55 cases worth AED448,000, settled outstanding medical debts for 33 patients at a cost of AED331,000, and provided medical devices and dental treatment to meet the diverse healthcare needs of beneficiaries.