Kuwait Fire Force: Fighters injured battling blazes after Iranian attacks targeting two sites

KUWAIT, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) reported Saturday that several firefighters and one worker were injured while battling a blaze at one of two sites targeted in the latest hostile attacks resulting from the Iranian aggression against Kuwait.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency, KFF said five firefighting teams, supported by oil sector fire units, responded to the first site, while three additional teams were deployed to contain a second fire at another targeted location.

The statement added that the injured personnel were evacuated from the site and transferred to receive necessary medical treatment, noting that KFF will announce any further developments as they become available.