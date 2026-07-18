President of Paraguay receives Chairman of UAE Accountability Authority

ASUNCIÓN, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, received Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority, and the accompanying delegation during an official visit to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic of Paraguay and advancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of oversight, governance, integrity, and anti-corruption.

During the meeting, President Peña praised the distinguished relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Paraguay, reaffirming the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthen cooperation and expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest, particularly in promoting good governance, enhancing integrity and transparency, and supporting anti-corruption efforts.

On the sidelines of the visit, the UAE Accountability Authority and the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic of Paraguay signed an MoU, which was signed by Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority, and Camilo Benítez Aldana, Comptroller General of the Republic of Paraguay.

The MoU aims to strengthen institutional cooperation through the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and best practices, and to implement joint initiatives in the fields of audit, governance, integrity, transparency, and anti-corruption, contributing to institutional capacity building, innovation in public oversight, and the further enhancement of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Paraguay.