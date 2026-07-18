Ministry of Family organises 23rd mass wedding for Al-Quaa residents in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family organised the 23rd mass wedding for residents of Al-Quaa in Al Ain, with the participation of more than 28 Emirati brides and grooms from the area, as part of a national initiative reflecting the UAE's support for young people preparing for marriage, strengthening family stability and reinforcing the values of social cohesion.

The initiative forms part of the ministry's efforts to provide stable foundations for newly established families, contributing to a more cohesive and prosperous society in line with the objectives of the Year of Family and the National Family Growth Agenda 2031.

The mass wedding reflects the UAE's longstanding national approach of placing the family at the heart of the country's development journey and translates the vision of the wise leadership to provide all the foundations necessary to strengthen family stability from the outset.

Through its support for such initiatives, the Ministry of Family seeks to facilitate the beginning of married life and promote a social culture that recognises the family as the cornerstone of a cohesive and thriving society.

The 23rd edition of the mass wedding continues a longstanding tradition of community initiatives in Al-Quaa. Since 2015, mass weddings held in the area have brought together hundreds of young Emirati men and women, supporting the formation of Emirati families and strengthening social cohesion, reflecting the success of this national model in promoting the culture of mass weddings and ensuring their lasting social impact.