Bahrain Defence Force intercepts Iranian aerial attacks

MANAMA, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that Bahrain Defence Force’s air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks on Saturday.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said Iran continued its systematic hostile approach through its treacherous attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.