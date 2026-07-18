Kuwait condemns Iranian aggression targeting territory, vital infrastructure facilities

KUWAIT, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait strongly condemned the Iranian aggression targeting its territory and another power generation and water desalination facility, stressing that repeated attacks on vital infrastructure threaten civilians and violate international law.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks reflect a systematic hostile approach targeting civilian facilities and essential infrastructure, holding Iran fully responsible for the aggression and its consequences while demanding an immediate halt.

The ministry affirmed Kuwait's right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and defend its territory and vital facilities against any threats, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.