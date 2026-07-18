SEWA completes natural gas project in Dibba Al Hisn

SHARJAH, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed a project to connect natural gas services to Dibba Al Hisn at a total cost of AED35 million.

The project was implemented in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop an integrated natural gas supply project for Dibba Al Hisn in accordance with the highest standards.

The natural gas connection project in Dibba Al Hisn was divided into three main projects, which were carried out simultaneously. These included the construction of a natural gas pumping station operating through the virtual pipeline system, as well as the development of a 46-kilometre natural gas network covering Al Hay Al Shamali, Al Hay Al Gharbi, Al Hisn Island and Al Doub neighbourhoods.

The project also included completing internal connections for around 200 residential units and installing smart meters to ensure direct access to natural gas services for subscribers while improving consumption management and measurement efficiency.

Engineer Ibrahim Al Balghouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department at SEWA, said the project forms part of the authority’s strategic plan to provide clean and sustainable energy across all cities and areas of the Emirate of Sharjah.

He added that the project contributes to achieving sustainable development in Dibba Al Hisn and was implemented using the latest technologies and specifications, along with advanced control and monitoring systems to ensure the safety and continuous flow of gas around the clock.

Al Balghouni noted that natural gas provides a safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gas cylinders. It also helps reduce carbon emissions and supports environmental sustainability.