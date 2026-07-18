Biodiesel programme to save Indonesia US$10.8 billion in 2026: Ministry of Energy

JAKARTA, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The B50 biodiesel programme is projected to save Indonesia around Rp170 trillion (approximately US$10.8 billion) in foreign exchange throughout 2026, according to the Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM).

The ministry hailed the implementation of the mandatory B50 biodiesel programme as it provides tangible economic benefits for Indonesia while significantly bolstering national energy independence.

ESDM Ministry spokesperson Dwi Anggia stated that this transformation marks a new era where national energy sovereignty is directly driven by domestic commodities rather than foreign imports.

Under the B50 blend, she noted, half of every liter of diesel consumed nationwide is derived from crops grown and harvested by local Indonesian farmers.

“The B50 programme provides real economic benefits for the country. It is projected to save Indonesia around Rp170 trillion (approximately US$10.8 billion) in foreign exchange throughout 2026,” Anggia said in her statement carried by Indonesian news agency (ANTARA).

These massive savings, according to Anggia, are crucial for funding national development and insulating the economy from volatile global oil market fluctuations.

She added that the macro-economic benefits extend to the labor market, with the program is expected to create up to 2.1 million new jobs across the country.

Beyond its economic impact, the B50 mandate is serving as a cornerstone for Indonesia's climate goals. The ministry projects the shift to biodiesel will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 44.46 million tons of CO2 over the course of 2026.

President Prabowo Subianto announced that Indonesia will completely halt diesel imports starting July 2026, following the country's success in developing its B50 palm oil-based biodies.

Indonesia is the first country in the world capable of producing a diesel blend containing 50 percent palm oil-based biodiesel.

"We have succeeded in becoming the first country in the world to produce B50,” Prabowo said, according to a statement released by the Presidential Secretariat.

“We are now producing diesel fuel from palm oil. So, starting this July, we will no longer import diesel fuel from abroad."