Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Russian FM

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

During the call, the two ministers discussed regional and international developments, the situation in the Middle East, and ways to strengthen ongoing efforts to achieve security, stability, and lasting peace in the region, in line with the aspirations of its peoples for development and prosperity.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest related to the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as ways to enhance those ties in a manner that serves their shared interests.