UAE Women's Jiu-Jitsu National Team strikes gold at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Women's Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, continued the country’s strong campaign at the 10th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship by winning six medals in the women’s competition on Saturday at Almaty Arena in Kazakhstan. The team claimed two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

The latest results took the UAE's overall medal tally to 15 medals over two days, following the men's haul of nine medals on Friday, keeping the team firmly in contention for top spot in the overall standings.

The performances of the UAE women’s team also reflect the important role Emirati women have come to play in the country’s sporting achievements. The support of the UAE's wise leadership has been central to that success, creating a structured pathway that identifies talent, develops athletes to the highest standards and prepares them to compete successfully at continental and international level.

Gold medals were won by Asma Al-Hosani (Under 52kg) and Shamma Al-Kalbani (Under 63kg). Alaonod Alharbi claimed silver in the Under 48kg division, while bronze medals went to Hamda Alshkeili (Under 45kg), Balqees Abdullah (Under 48kg) and Hessa Al-Shamsi (Under 52kg).

The UAE women delivered composed and tactically disciplined performances against some of Asia's strongest competitors. Their ability to adapt to different fighting styles and maintain their focus at key moments helped several athletes reach the finals and strengthen the UAE's position in the overall standings.

Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Technical Director of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The continued success of our female athletes reflects the important role Emirati women play in the UAE's sporting achievements. It also reflects the UAE's commitment to empowering women and supporting their ability to compete and succeed at the highest level.

“Today, Emirati women are a key part of our success in continental and international competitions. The support of the UAE’s wise leadership has helped create a strong foundation for women’s sport, providing a clear pathway from identifying talented athletes to developing champions capable of standing on the podium.

“Our female athletes play an important role in the UAE’s overall medal tally and continental standing. Today's results reflect the quality of the work being done with this group and the athletes' discipline, ambition and ability to perform under pressure. We will continue developing this programme to ensure sustained success and prepare future generations to represent the UAE.”

Marina Ribeiro, coach of the UAE Women’s National Team, said: “The athletes entered the competition well prepared both technically and mentally, which enabled them to deal confidently with different fighting styles and challenging contests.

“They followed the game plan well and showed maturity in reading each contest and choosing the right moments to attack or maintain control. We focused on managing the pace of the contest, maintaining balance and adapting our tactics to each opponent, and the athletes executed these elements well under pressure.

“This group has a strong competitive spirit and a real desire to improve. Today's results are another positive sign of their progress, and we will continue working to raise our performance and strengthen the UAE's position at the top of women's jiu-jitsu in Asia and beyond.”

Shamma Al-Kalbani, who won the gold medal in the Under 63kg division, said: “I am very proud to raise the UAE flag on the podium. I approached every contest with complete focus, stayed committed to the game plan and remained calm until the final moments. The support of our wise leadership and the Federation motivates us to give our best and represent our country with pride.

“Every achievement by an Emirati woman creates new opportunities for the next generation of female athletes. I dedicate this gold medal to the UAE and to everyone who supported me throughout my preparation.”