GCC strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan

RIYADH, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), today condemned in the strongest terms the treacherous Iranian attacks that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, alongside the targeting of infrastructure and civilian facilities, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilian workers in the State of Kuwait.

"Iran's actions constitute a highly dangerous escalation, a grave violation of international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter, as well as war crimes requiring international accountability and prosecution, given the deliberate targeting of infrastructure and civilian facilities in flagrant violation of all international norms and conventions, and a persistent determination to destabilise regional security and stability," he underlined.

Moreover, he stressed that the GCC stands as one with Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, supporting all measures they take to protect their security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while expressing his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured individuals in the State of Kuwait.​