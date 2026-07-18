Argentina take on Spain in heavyweight World Cup final

ZURICH, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 104th match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 pits European champions Spain against defending world and South American champions Argentina.

Argentina have taken a hard, albeit thrilling, road to their second World Cup final in succession and seventh overall. The defending champions opened their campaign with three successive group stage victories, led by the extraordinary Lionel Messi, who now has eight goals in this tournament and 21 across his long World Cup career.

Spain reached the final after outclassing favourites France in the semi-finals. Luis de la Fuente's side controlled the match from start to finish, suffocating the high-powered France attack through long spells of possession and precise finishing.

Sunday 19 July will mark Spain's first time back in the World Cup final since they lifted the trophy in 2010, when contesting the showpiece for the first time in South Africa.

On Saturday, France face England in the bronze medal match in Miami.