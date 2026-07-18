UAE pledges USD 5 million to FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has pledged USD 5 million to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to quality education and empowering children and young people around the world.

The contribution will support the Fund's efforts to improve educational opportunities through initiatives that help children develop the knowledge and skills needed to thrive, while advancing global collaboration to address barriers to education.

The UAE's pledge reflects its longstanding commitment to investing in human development and supporting international partnerships that create sustainable and inclusive opportunities for future generations.

Global Citizen is an international advocacy organization that works to end extreme poverty. It mobilizes governments, businesses, philanthropies, artists, and citizens to take action on issues such as education, health, climate change, food security, and gender equality. It is best known for organizing large-scale advocacy campaigns and global events, such as the Global Citizen Festival, to generate funding and policy commitments toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is a joint initiative by FIFA and Global Citizen that aims to raise resources to improve access to quality education worldwide, particularly for vulnerable and underserved children. The Fund supports education programs through grants and partnerships with organizations working on the ground, using football as a platform to inspire global action.