Infantino: FIFA World Cup 2026 'exceeded all expectations', with over 6.6 million fans, making it best-attended tournament in history

NEW YORK, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA President Gianni Infantino has declared that the FIFA World Cup 2026 has surpassed every expectation set for it and has been the “greatest FIFA World Cup of all time”.

Speaking at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Reception hosted in New York, Infantino praised the United States for its role in the success of the record-breaking tournament.

“By all means, this (FIFA) World Cup has exceeded all expectations,” the FIFA President told the gathering, which included FIFA Council members, representatives of FIFA Member Associations from around the world, as well as numerous FIFA Legends.

“This has not just been – and is not just – the greatest (FIFA) World Cup of all time. It is the greatest human, social and cultural event that mankind has ever witnessed and seen, and we are all part of it, and for this I thank you very much,” Infantino said.

“Full stadiums, seven million people in the stadiums, tens of millions in the cities in America, in Canada, in Mexico, billions in front of their TV,” added the FIFA President ahead of Sunday’s final between Argentina and Spain at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Total attendance across FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached 6,665,825, already surpassing the combined total of the 2018 and 2022 editions (6,436,020) and eclipsing the previous single-tournament record of 3,587,538, set at USA 1994.

Average attendance stands at 65,351 per match, with a stadium occupancy rate of 99.7%, the highest in FIFA World Cup history.

On Saturday, France face England in the bronze medal match in Miami, before Argentina meet Spain in the final in New York New Jersey and the FIFA President said that would be a special occasion.