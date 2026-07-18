'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' delivers medical convoy to WHO in support of health sector in Gaza

GAZA, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' has provided the World Health Organisation (WHO) with a new convoy of medicines and medical supplies to support the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip.

The shipment comes in response to the organisation's urgent requests to strengthen the capacity of hospitals and healthcare facilities to continue delivering essential services amid the current humanitarian and health crisis.

The convoy includes thousands of tonnes of essential medicines and medical supplies, including urgently needed treatment materials for kidney patients. This initiative is part of the United Arab Emirates' humanitarian efforts to support Gaza's healthcare sector, alleviate the severe shortage of medical supplies, and ensure the continuity of healthcare and treatment services for patients.

Dr. Heba Alnajjar, Emergency Medical teams (EMT) Coordinator, who, said that the UAE medical convoy was delivered in direct response to the organization's request and addressed the urgent medical needs that had been submitted to the UAE and Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

She praised the UAE's rapid response in providing critical medical supplies, particularly those needed for kidney patients.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues to implement its humanitarian and healthcare initiatives in the Gaza Strip by supplying hospitals and medical facilities with medicines, medical consumables, modern medical equipment, and devices.

These efforts help strengthen the healthcare system's ability to meet growing challenges and improve its response to the needs of patients and the injured, reflecting the UAE's longstanding humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.