Aqaba Container Port handles 472,680 TEU in H1

AMMAN, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Aqaba Container Port Company on Saturday reported strong operational performance in the first half of the year, driven by operational excellence and commercial growth, along with a commitment to highest health and safety standards, and ongoing sustainability and community development efforts.

In a press release, carried by Jordan News Agency (Petra), the company said it recorded a total handling volume of 472,680 TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit), the global standard for measuring shipping capacity and terminal throughput, compared to 468,062 TEU in the same period in 2025, while the volume of transit goods reached 36,412 TEU, with an increase of 177 percent, compared to 13,143 TEU during the first half of 2025.

There were 188,927 entry and exit movements of trucks through the gates, compared to 182,490 during the first half of 2025, a sign of continued efficiency of the flow of goods through the supply chain, it said.

The company handled 8 ships, each of which exceeded 5,000 TEU, including one that handled 10,884 TEU, the highest container handling volume among the ships at the container port. The container port also received the Kota Odyssey, an advanced 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel of Singapore's Pacific International Lines (PIL), on its maiden visit to the Kingdom.

The Container Port Company enhanced its position as a regional hub for Ship-to-ship (STS) transshipment by handling 4,412 TEU of transshipment containers, in response to rapid changes in regional trade patterns.