Gold, silver medals for UAE at European Para-Cycling Cup in Slovakia

PÚCHOV, Slovakia, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Para Cycling Team made a strong start to its campaign at the European Paracycling Cup, being held in Púchov, Slovakia, from July 15 to 20, by winning two medals in the individual road races held today.

Abdullah Al Blooshi claimed the gold medal and first place in the C4 category, while Ahmed Al Bedwawi won the silver medal after finishing second in the C5 category, giving the UAE team an impressive opening to the competition.

The event Aalso features Class C1 (Individual Road Race and Time Trial) for both Men Elite and Women Elite categories, with races hosted across Púchov and the nearby town of Lednické Rovne.