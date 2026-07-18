Kuwait controls fires following Iranian brutal attack

KUWAIT, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Firefighting teams have managed to extinguish two fires erupted

at two different sites, after they had been targeted by Iranian brutal attacks, said Kuwait Fire

Force (KFF) Spokesman Brig. Mohammad Al-Ghareeb on Saturday.

Five teams from the oil sector also took part in putting out the fires, he added in a statement.

Al-Ghareeb noted that the incidents caused several injuries amongst firefighters and one of

the oil workers; all referred to medical treatment, while three scattered fires were put out

without injuries in different residential areas due to shrapnel fall out.