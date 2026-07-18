UAE expresses deep concern over regional developments, calls for immediate de-escalation

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE expresses its deep concern over the developments that the region has witnessed over the past few days, and has called for an immediate halt to the escalation and to avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region.

The UAE called for exercising the utmost restraint in order to avoid dangerous repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of violence and instability.

The UAE called for an immediate end to hostilities and a swift return to negotiations and stressed the importance of ensuring safe, uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it vital to the global economy.

The UAE emphasised that the targeting of civilian infrastructure and civilian facilities in the region, including schools, universities, hospitals, desalination plants, energy facilities, transportation hubs, and residential areas constitute a flagrant and grave violation of the established principles and provisions of international law, and cannot, under any circumstances, be accepted or justified.