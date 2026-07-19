Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority launches new date palm varieties inventory

AL DHAFRA,19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority (ADHA) has announced the launch of the "Documentation of New Date Palm Varieties" project under the slogan "Scientific Documentation... Protecting Rights... Supporting Sustainability."

The initiative was unveiled as part of the 22nd edition of the Liwa Dates Festival, underway until 23 July 2026 in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADHA, stated that the launch of the project reflects the wise vision and unwavering support of the UAE's leadership for the agricultural sector, particularly the blessed date palm tree, which represents a cornerstone of the United Arab Emirates' national identity and cultural heritage.

He added that documenting new date palm varieties is a significant step toward standardising the conditions and criteria that support the development of the country's agricultural heritage sector through a modern scientific approach. This, he said, further strengthens Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global center for heritage sustainability and agricultural innovation.

For his part, Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director General of the ADHA, emphasised that the project celebrates farmers' innovations by officially recognising and cataloging new date palm varieties according to specific standards and requirements. This will help preserve the UAE's rich agricultural heritage and ensure it is passed on to future generations as a distinctive Emirati product.