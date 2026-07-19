UNESCO World Heritage Committee meets in Seoul to examine nominations for inscription of 30 new sites

SEOUL, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UNESCO World Heritage Committee will hold its 48th session in Busan (Republic of Korea) from July 20 to 29, 2026, preceded by an opening ceremony on July 19. It will examine, among other things, nominations for the inscription of 30 new sites on the World Heritage List, as well as proposals concerning three sites already on the List. It will also examine the state of conservation of 147 sites already inscribed on the List.

To date, the World Heritage Committee has inscribed 1,248 sites in 170 countries on the World Heritage List. UNESCO World Heritage status recognises and protects sites of Outstanding Universal Value—whether natural, cultural, or mixed—for present and future generations. It urges Member States to preserve these iconic sites while promoting their sustainable management, restoration and intact transmission over time.

This designation plays a major role in the development of responsible tourism by stimulating local economies and in raising public awareness of the importance of cultural diversity. The listed sites have also proven their effectiveness in protecting natural heritage and biodiversity over the long term.