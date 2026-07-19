Five UAE aid convoys enter Gaza Strip carrying 980 tonnes of relief aid as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

AL ARISH, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys this week entered the Gaza Strip, comprising 62 trucks carrying 980 tonnes of relief supplies.

The shipments included food aid, shelter materials, medical supplies, and medical equipment as part of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'', reflecting the United Arab Emirates' ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their essential needs amid the humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

The UAE humanitarian assistance team in the Egyptian city of Al Arish continues to prepare and load the convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Center. The operation follows an integrated system that ensures the rapid receipt, preparation, and dispatch of aid to the Gaza Strip, helping address growing humanitarian needs while ensuring the continuous delivery of relief assistance to those who need it most.

These convoys are part of the UAE's sustained humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, through the regular dispatch of relief convoys aimed at providing essential supplies to the Palestinian people, alleviating their suffering, and strengthening the response to urgent humanitarian needs.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 underscores the UAE's commitment to continuing its support for the Palestinian people and reflects its longstanding humanitarian approach of extending assistance to those in need through the provision of various forms of humanitarian and relief aid, embodying the values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility that guide the country's efforts.