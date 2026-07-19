UAE’s non-oil foreign trade achieves historic results in H1: Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, stated that the historic results achieved by the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade in the first half of 2026 reflect the success of our leadership's vision – a vision in which the building of a diversified, competitive and open economy is central to our national priorities and enables us to turn global economic shifts into opportunities for long-term growth and prosperity.

''Our non-oil trade reached AED1.937 trillion in the first six months of the year, representing a new historic milestone for the national economy and reflecting the UAE's standing as a global hub for trade, investment and logistics. Despite the challenges of the global economy, and the impact of geopolitics on our region, the world continues to demonstrate confidence in our market’s capacity for sustainable growth,'' said Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi in a statement following the release of UAE non-oil trade figures for H1.

“Our foreign trade performance not only underlines the strength of our trade relationships but their diversity and geographical breadth. Through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CPEA) programme, we have continued to deepen ties with key trading partners on every continent, while we have also accelerated growth with new and emerging markets – reinforcing the resilience of the UAE economy and our ability to capitalise on opportunities across the global economy,'' he added.

These results, he noted, send a clear message: the UAE remains one of the world’s most competitive, open and attractive economies – a global platform connecting markets underpinned by world-class infrastructure, an advanced legislative environment, and an extensive network of international partnerships.

“What distinguishes these results is not only the growth of non-oil trade, but also the sustainability of this growth and its broadening base across multiple markets, partners, and commodities, which enhances the strength and resilience of the national economy and its ability to adapt to global changes,'' he said.

Under the guidance of our leadership, and in close cooperation with federal authorities and our partners in the private sector, we will continue to expand opportunities for our exporters – and ensure we continue to realize our national economic ambitions in the decades ahead.”