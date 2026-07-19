DEWA approves 61,183 NOC applications during first half of 2026 under its Soqoor programme

DUBAI, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) approved 61,183 no-objection certificate (NOC) applications in the first half of 2026 under its Soqoor programme, which helps consultants and contractors obtain approvals on the first submission.

During this period, the Transmission Power division approved 32,802 applications, the Distribution Power division handled 20,200 and the Water & Civil division approved 8,181. A total of 2,318 consultants and contractors submitted applications up to the end of June.

“In line with the directives of the wise leadership, we continue supporting our partners, providing the ideal business environments and opportunities that foster their sustainable growth. We also offer innovative services that help them accelerate implementation of their projects in accordance with the highest international standards, thereby enhancing Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade, business, investment, entrepreneurship and innovation,'' said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The Soqoor programme supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by helping consultants and contractors secure approvals for service applications on the first submission,” he added.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said the Soqoor programme continues to see strong demand as it helps consultants and contractors save time and meet DEWA’s requirements and standards when submitting applications, reducing violations, damages and fines.

DEWA has published the Soqoor programme guide and technical requirements, and made them available around the clock. It also organises workshops and awareness sessions to explain application requirements.

Technical requirements for project service applications are available on DEWA’s website. High-performing consultants and contractors can qualify for Soqoor awards in the project and service categories. The programme guide is available at: https://www.dewa.gov.ae/ar-AE/builder/useful-tools/soqoor-program