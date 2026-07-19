Bahrain Defence Force intercepts, destroys Iranian aerial attacks

MANAMA, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that its air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks on Sunday, July 19.

In a statement carried by Bag=hrain News Agency (BNA), the BDF said that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through unlawful missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.