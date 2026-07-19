Jahiziyah launch National Programme to Develop Skills of Emirati Paramedics

ABU DHABI, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates National Preparedness and Response Programme (Jahiziyah) has launched the National Specialised Programme for Developing the Skills of Emirati Paramedics and first responders working in civil and military institutions.

The pioneering national initiative, based on a unified and internationally accredited training curriculum, aims to enhance the capabilities of frontline personnel and strengthen their readiness to respond to various accidents, emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The programme's launch follows the success of the initial pilot phase, which contributed to training and qualifying hundreds of paramedics and first responders working in national ambulance services, civil defense, and the police, as well as medical and ambulance personnel and specialists in the security and military sectors.

The programme complements a series of national initiatives launched in recent years, which have effectively contributed to developing the skills of 20,000 frontline personnel, improving the readiness of hospitals and healthcare facilities, and enhancing the capabilities of ambulance teams, civil defense, police, and military institutions to respond quickly and effectively to accidents, emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The programme aims to standardise specialised training for Emirati paramedics and first responders, establish unified concepts and procedures for field operations, and develop leadership, coordination, and communication mechanisms between civilian and military institutions. This will enhance the integration of roles and improve the efficiency of joint response efforts.

The programme was developed and adopted in collaboration with the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, the British Life Saving Group, the American Society for Emergency Medical Services, and the American College of Surgeons. It operates within a scientific and applied framework based on the best international standards and practices in emergency medicine, disaster response, and ambulance services.

Dr. Adel Al-Shamri Al-Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chairman of the Emirates Doctors Initiative, and CEO of the Emirates National Preparedness and Response Programme (Jahiziyah), affirmed that launching the programme represents a qualitative leap in building national capabilities and enhancing the readiness of frontline personnel in both the civilian and military sectors.

He stated, “The launch of this programme is the culmination of years of joint national work and a continuation of the successes achieved by previous initiatives and training phases, which have contributed to training and qualifying thousands of paramedics and first responders, raising their readiness to deal with various emergencies, crises, and disasters.”

He added, “The programme aims to unify curricula, concepts, and training procedures, enhance integration among health, ambulance, civil defense, police, and military institutions, and build a specialised and sustainable national system for medical and ambulance response.

He explained that the national programme focuses on developing the specialised and practical skills of Emirati paramedics, qualifying them to deal with major incidents, mass casualties, and health, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards, in addition to raising their efficiency in leadership, coordination, communication, and decision-making during crises.

Professor Roberto Magvero, Head of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, affirmed that the programme represents an advanced model in the field of training and qualifying first responders in civilian and military institutions.

He said, “It is based on a unified scientific methodology that combines theoretical knowledge, practical application, and realistic simulations. It provides participating personnel with the necessary skills for collaborative work and rapid, organised response to accidents, emergencies, and disasters.”