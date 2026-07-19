National Academy for Childhood Development launches new summer edition of 'Jeel 71' Programme

ABU DHABI, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family and the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) have launched the new summer edition of the national ''Jeel 71'' programme under the theme “A Generation Built on Values”, in conjunction with the UAE’s Year of Family.

The initiative forms part of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Family and the National Academy for Childhood Development to strengthen national identity, reinforce Emirati values, and develop children's life skills through engaging educational and interactive programmes that help prepare a generation that is proud of its values and firmly connected to its national identity.

The programme exemplifies the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Family and the NACD in developing and delivering high-quality initiatives that empower children and families.

The Ministry is leading national coordination efforts by working closely with partners to support the programme’s implementation, expand its reach, and enhance public awareness of the importance of children's participation in purposeful activities. It also promotes the exchange of knowledge, insights, and expertise in the fields of family and childhood development.

Drawing on its specialised expertise, the NACD is responsible for designing, developing, and delivering the programme to offer an immersive and interactive learning experience that enriches children's knowledge and develops their essential life skills.

The launch of the new edition builds on the remarkable success of the inaugural Jeel 71 programme, which attracted more than 2,700 registration applications and welcomed over 400 participating children. The programme was delivered across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting growing engagement with national initiatives aimed at developing children and strengthening their sense of national identity and belonging.

Designed for children aged 9 to 13, the new summer edition offers a carefully curated programme of training workshops and educational, hands-on activities that combine learning with practical application. Through interactive experiences, children are encouraged to think critically, engage actively, collaborate with their peers, and apply the knowledge and life skills they acquire in a range of real-world situations.

This year's programme will be delivered across four locations nationwide—Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah. Each location will host a four-day programme, with activities taking place each morning from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. All workshops will be offered free of charge in Arabic, with dedicated programmes for boys and girls that take into account the specific needs of each group.

The programme's first stop took place in Abu Dhabi from 13 to 16 July at the headquarters of the National Academy for Childhood Development. It will then continue in Sharjah from 20 to 23 July at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, followed by Ajman from 27 to 30 July at Ajman Youth Centre, before concluding in Fujairah from 3 to 6 August at the Philosophy House.

The NACD encouraged parents to enrol their children in the programme, emphasising that participation is free of charge and that places are limited, offering children the opportunity to benefit from a rich, interactive learning experience that strengthens national values and develops essential life skills.

The programme draws its name from 1971, the year in which the United Arab Emirates was established, underscoring the importance of instilling the values of the Founding Fathers and reinforcing national identity among future generations.

The programme features four core learning tracks tailored for both boys and girls, delivering a comprehensive learning experience that combines values-based education with practical life skills.

The girls' workshops include “Sana’a Banatna” (Our Girls' Etiquette), designed to promote Emirati etiquette and values, instil good morals, and cultivate responsibility and independence; “Our Attire, Our Identity”, which raises awareness of traditional Emirati adornment and customs, while introducing participating girls to traditional jewellery, gold, and dokhoon as integral elements of the UAE’s cultural heritage; “Our Money, Our Responsibility”, which develops financial literacy and entrepreneurship by promoting the principles of saving, spending, and financial planning, while guiding participants in designing their first business venture; and “Our Creativity Sets Us Apart”, which fosters creativity through artistic expression, drawing, and the organisation of art exhibitions.

For boys, the programme's workshops include “Sana'a Eyalna” (Our Boys' Etiquette), which promotes Emirati etiquette and values, instils good morals, and cultivates responsibility and independence; “Our Values, Our Pride”, which introduces participants to the UAE's heritage and the values passed down through generations, while providing opportunities to explore traditional performing arts such as Razfa and Yowlah; “Our Safety, Our Responsibility”, which develops awareness of safety, security, first aid, and appropriate responses in emergency situations; and “Our Business, Our Future”, which develops financial literacy and entrepreneurial capabilities by promoting the principles of saving, spending, and financial planning, and guiding participants through the planning, implementation, and presentation of their own business projects.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said that Jeel 71 reflects the Ministry's commitment to delivering impactful initiatives that provide children with meaningful real-world experiences that cultivate responsibility, inspire initiative, and deepen pride in the UAE's rich heritage, within an inspiring learning environment where the complementary roles of families and national institutions come together to support children's development.

She noted that the school summer break offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen children's connection with their values and national identity when transformed into an enriching experience that combines learning, practical engagement, and self-discovery.

She added that a child's character is shaped through everyday situations and experiences that instil values and translate them into behaviour and practice. This, she said, is what the Ministry of Family seeks to reinforce through national partnerships that deliver purposeful content aligned with the needs of younger generations.

She further explained that the programme reflects a shared vision of nurturing confident children who are firmly connected to their identity, capable of working collaboratively, committed to responsibility, and empowered to contribute positively to their communities, thereby supporting stronger families and a more cohesive society.

Dr. Meera Al Kaabi, Acting President of the National Academy for Childhood Development, said: "Jeel 71 embodies the Academy's vision of preparing generations that are proud of their national identity and equipped with the essential values and skills needed to contribute positively to society. The programme has been carefully designed to deliver an integrated learning experience that combines education with practical application, strengthening the family's role in raising children while advancing the objectives of the Year of Family to nurture generations that are more aware, more connected to their identity, and more responsible."

The programme forms part of the joint efforts of the National Academy for Childhood Development and the Ministry of Family to develop national initiatives that help shape the character of Emirati children, reinforce national identity and authentic values, and equip children with the life skills that enable them to contribute positively to society and to the nation's development journey.