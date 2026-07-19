SAF inaugurates 'Hiwariyat'

SHARJAH, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Kazem, one of the pioneers of the UAE's visual arts movement, inaugurated the new season of “Hiwariyat”, the dialogue series organised by the Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF), by reflecting on the milestones that shaped the country's modern and contemporary art scene.

Speaking to Sharjah24, Mohammed Kazem reviewed his artistic journey, highlighted key moments that shaped the evolution of contemporary art in the UAE, and presented a selection of works reflecting the development of his artistic vision.

He thanked the Sharjah Art Foundation for the initiative, commending its role in fostering dialogue between different generations of artists.

The “Hiwariyat” programme seeks to document the evolution of visual arts in the region and to examine major transformations in local and Arab cultural discourse by revisiting the formative moments that brought artists' visions together within a pioneering cultural project that continues to shape the artistic landscape.