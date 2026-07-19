Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity: Second attack hits Kuwait power station

KUWAIT, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced Sunday that, as a result of the Iranian aggression against Kuwait, a power generation and water desalination plant came under a second attack in two days, causing a fire in parts of the facility.

In a press statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry said the attack affected a large number of power generation units, prompting the activation of emergency plans and an immediate response to contain the incident and preserve the stability of the national power grid.

It said Kuwait Fire Force responded immediately to contain the blaze, while the ministry's technical and emergency teams, in coordination with the relevant security authorities, began implementing precautionary measures, assessing the damage and working to restore the affected units as quickly as possible.

The ministry affirmed that its technical teams continue working around the clock to maintain the stability of the electricity network and ensure uninterrupted service while closely monitoring the grid.

It added that it is coordinating with the relevant authorities and will keep the public informed of any developments through its official channels.