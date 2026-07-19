Jordan: No evacuation orders for Aqaba Airport, Port issued

AMMAN, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan's Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said Sunday that the King Hussein International Airport and Aqaba Port are operating normally and that no evacuation orders have been issued by the relevant authorities, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

In a press statement, Momani said no potential threats have been recorded by Jordanian authorities during the past few hours, adding that there are currently no risks requiring warnings to be issued.

He noted that operations at the airport and port are continuing as usual in accordance with established procedures, which include the immediate activation of sirens in the event of any potential threat.