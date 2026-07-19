Arab League calls for resumption of talks, warns against escalation in region

CAIRO, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, warned of the serious consequences of the ongoing escalation in the region, particularly in the Arabian Gulf, cautioning against a renewed slide into an endless cycle of violence.

In a statement issued by the Arab League today, Fahmy urged both the United States and Iran to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions, stressing that continued escalation would only result in further losses for all parties, especially as the situation risks spiralling out of control into greater mutual destruction, in addition to causing economic setbacks across the region and globally.

Fahmy stressed that the Iranian attacks on a number of Arab countries are unacceptable and unequivocally condemned, affirming that the Arab states have consistently rejected war and should not bear the cost of its continuation and the dangerous escalation currently underway.

He called for serious and swift efforts to restore calm and for both sides to adhere to the memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the United States in June, including upholding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as guaranteed under international law and in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817, and refraining from using the waterway as a tool for pressure or economic coercion.

Fahmy underscored that the current stage requires all parties to exercise wisdom and carefully consider the consequences of their actions, stressing that a return to negotiations and dialogue is the only way to resolve all outstanding issues.