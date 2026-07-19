Jordan air defences neutralise three Iranian missiles

AMMAN, 19th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordanian Air defence systems intercepted and shot down three of four Iranian missiles targeting the Kingdom, a senior military official from the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) announced Sunday.

According to Jordan News Agency (Petra), the fourth missile landed in a remote, uninhabited area in southern Jordan. The military official confirmed that the incident caused no casualties or property damage.

Royal Engineering Corps teams were immediately deployed to secure the southern crash site and safely handle the debris.

JAF stated it remains on high alert, continuously monitoring Jordanian airspace and standing ready to decisively counter any threat to the nation’s security and public safety.